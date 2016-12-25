Crime - Sacto 911

December 25, 2016 9:52 AM

Missing Auburn man found in a ‘Christmas miracle on Miracle Drive’

By Ellen Garrison

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office called it a Christmas miracle on Miracle Drive.

Early Christmas morning, an elderly man who went missing Christmas Eve was found by a woman who lives on Miracle Drive, officials said in Facebook post. Indalecio Ayechu Tiara, 86, looks like he’s okay at first sight, though he’s getting medically checked, the post said.

More than 30 Placer County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers scoured the North Auburn area Saturday night and had resumed their search Sunday morning.

Tiara was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday a couple of miles away at Scofield Way and Bean Road in North Auburn. He has medical issues and was not dressed for the freezing winter night temperatures. He was walking when he was found, the post said.

