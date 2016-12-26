Crime - Sacto 911

December 26, 2016 8:39 AM

Cause not yet determined for Christmas blaze that burned large Granite Bay home

By Bill Lindelof

Firefighters are attempting to determine the cause of a blaze that raced through a large Granite Bay home Sunday night.

Much of the expansive home on 5900 block of Via de la Rosa, estimated at 7,000-square feet, was damaged by the fire that erupted about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Chief Carl Fowler of the South Placer Fire District.

Those inside the home, estimated to be about a dozen people, exited the house before firefighters arrived to battle the blaze that sent flames high into the air. The fire spread into the attic, causing widespread destruction.

“We don’t have a cause for it yet,” said Fowler. “The fire looks like it was burning for awhile before it was detected by the people living in the home.”

Fowler described the house as severely damaged.

“All the walls were still standing,” said Fowler. “But it looked to me like it ran the attic. Usually, when that happens, the roof line falls into the house.”

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

