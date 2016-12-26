Oakland man identified as suspect in shooting death at Arden Arcade gas station

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 23-year-old in broad daylight outside a gas station on El Camino Avenue earlier this month.
Officers are looking for Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, of Oakland. He is wanted for killing Patrick Lee Domingo, who was shot in the head at the Beacon Gas Station in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue on Dec. 12.
According to a department press release, the 911 call about a male bleeding from the head came in a little before 3:50 p.m. Domingo and a friend had arrived at the gas station shortly before witnesses reported hearing one gun shot and seeing a dark SUV or truck flee the scene. Domingo later died at the hospital.
Detectives believe the shooting was a result of a marijuana drug deal gone bad. Pierce is considered to be armed and dangerous.
A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle remains unidentified, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
