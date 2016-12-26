Crime - Sacto 911

December 26, 2016 11:31 AM

Oakland man identified as suspect in shooting death at Arden Arcade gas station

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 23-year-old in broad daylight outside a gas station on El Camino Avenue earlier this month.

Officers are looking for Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, of Oakland. He is wanted for killing Patrick Lee Domingo, who was shot in the head at the Beacon Gas Station in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue on Dec. 12.

According to a department press release, the 911 call about a male bleeding from the head came in a little before 3:50 p.m. Domingo and a friend had arrived at the gas station shortly before witnesses reported hearing one gun shot and seeing a dark SUV or truck flee the scene. Domingo later died at the hospital.

Detectives believe the shooting was a result of a marijuana drug deal gone bad. Pierce is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle remains unidentified, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos