December 26, 2016 12:21 PM

Intruder stabs Sacramento County man with screwdriver

By Bill Lindelof

A Parkway neighborhood man was stabbed Monday in his home by a screwdriver-armed intruder.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the altercation in the 4900 block of I Parkway about 9 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at the home, they found the resident with stab wounds in his upper body.

Sacramento Metropolitan District firefighters took him to the hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening wounds.

Deputies learned that the intruder entered the man’s home through a rear window of the residence. The man heard the noise and confronted the intruder.

That is when a fight began, resulting in the wounding of the resident. The man who broke into the house was described as being in his 20s, wearing a black knit hat and a black jacket.

He fled toward Center Parkway on a BMX bicycle.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Editor's Choice Videos