Crime - Sacto 911

December 26, 2016 12:49 PM

Update: Lettuce truck hits tree along freeway, shuts down I-5 to I-80 connector

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof and Ellen Garrison

blindelof@sacbee.com

The northbound Interstate 5 connector to eastbound Interstate 80 remains closed after an early morning crash of a big rig into a tree.

The big rig hit the tree on the side of the road around 4:30 a.m. Monday. A diesel spill occurred as a result of the crash, and the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Lettuce was still being unloaded from the truck around 1 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol traffic website notes that it could take until 3 p.m. to unload the contents from the damaged big rig and transfer the load to another trailer before then towing the damaged vehicle from the scene.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos