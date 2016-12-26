Update: Lettuce truck hits tree along freeway, shuts down I-5 to I-80 connector

The northbound Interstate 5 connector to eastbound Interstate 80 remains closed after an early morning crash of a big rig into a tree.
The big rig hit the tree on the side of the road around 4:30 a.m. Monday. A diesel spill occurred as a result of the crash, and the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Lettuce was still being unloaded from the truck around 1 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol traffic website notes that it could take until 3 p.m. to unload the contents from the damaged big rig and transfer the load to another trailer before then towing the damaged vehicle from the scene.
