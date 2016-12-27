Sacramento police seek passengers in car driven by woman who was fatally shot

Detectives want to speak with two people who were with a woman who was shot to death last week while at the wheel of a car in Sacramento.
The woman, Shafiyyah Sade Roberts, 24, of Yuba City, was driving westbound in the 1200 block of Isabel Street, north of downtown near Richards Boulevard, about 3 p.m. Friday.
Her vehicle was fired upon and she was struck in the head. The vehicle then veered off the roadway into a metal pole, and then across the street to where it came to a stop on a sidewalk.
At that point, the shooter fled and is still being sought by police. In addition, a man and a woman in the car Roberts was driving left the scene.
They are not believed to be suspects in the shooting, and detectives are searching for them to talk about what happened, according to a police news release. No motive has been established for the killing of Roberts.
Roberts was immediately taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead on Monday.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments