Pair sought after high-speed car chase, crash into Winters home

Yolo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two people after they led officers on a car chase through Yolo County, eventually crashing into a Winters home early Tuesday.
The vehicle crashed into a home on Russell Boulevard before its occupants fled, according to a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The chase began when the two people fled from an area outside the Juvenile Detention Facility in Woodland after a disturbance took place about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the news release.
The pair fled in an unidentified vehicle, driving slowly through Woodland and then heading south into areas of unincorporated Yolo County before reaching speeds of 100 mph, authorities said. Deputies deployed a spike strip and the driver lost control and crashed into the home. The home’s occupants were not injured, the release said.
Matt Davis, spokesman for Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, said the disturbance at the detention center is still under investigation. A description of the suspects and their vehicle will be provided later, he said.
