Smoke billows from North Natomas home

A woman was found shot in a vehicle that crashed onto a lawn in the 1200 block of Isabel Street, north of downtown Sacramento. Homicide detectives are responding due to the severity of her injuries, police said.
In June, a man broke into Dos Coyotes Border Café in Folsom by cutting through the roof. The man was arrested in July after his identity was confirmed by a high school teacher who recognized him and called the Folsom Police Department’s tip line.
A Sacramento woman took to Facebook in an attempt to identify the person who stole a package from her front door the day. Kirsten Larsen, who lives near Main and Norwood avenue, said the package contained Christmas gifts for her 9-year-old daughter.
A Placer County sheriff's deputy used his vehicle to provide a little interference for a bear that appeared to be limping as it tried to elude two coyotes pursuing it across Highway 89 at Squaw Valley. The video was posted Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
With multiple homeless encampments stranded by rising water, fire crews were undergoing extensive rescue operations on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 and Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A total of 10 adults and 13 dogs have been removed from encampments so far. Many tents were inundated as crews searched tent to tent.
A driver who fled from deputies at times at up to 100 mph died when she crashed into a building in old town Folsom early Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2016. The pursuit began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane when a deputy ran a license plate on a car and the plate came back as being stolen. The deputy tried to pull over the woman at the wheel but she immediately stepped on the gas and tried to lose the officer.