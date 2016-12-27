Farmer finds SUV overturned in field. CHP seeks witnesses

A man was rescued from an overturned SUV Tuesday afternoon after a farmer discovered the vehicle in his Sutter County field.
The farmer, who was checking his land about 4:13 p.m., spotted a 2005 Kia SUV overturned on its passenger side in a muddy field on Kempton Road, east of Brewer Road and southwest of Sheridan.
It is not known how long the driver and vehicle had been in the field, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Rescue personnel arrived, and the driver was transported by ambulance to a Roseville hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries, the CHP reported. Officials said the driver has not been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The CHP asks anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Yuba-Sutter CHP office at 530-674-5141.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
