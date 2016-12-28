North Highlands man identified as crash victim near Roseville Road

A North Highlands man died last week when his vehicle went off the road, hit a pole and overturned.
Veniamin Palnikov, 29, was traveling westbound on Orange Grove Avenue approaching Roseville Road about 10:30 p.m. Friday when for unknown reason he turned the vehicle in an unsafe way, which cause it to leave the road.
The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Palnikov, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, a CHP officer said. He died at the scene.
A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital. He was treated and released, according to the CHP.
