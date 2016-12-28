Crime - Sacto 911

December 28, 2016 6:53 AM

North Highlands man identified as crash victim near Roseville Road

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A North Highlands man died last week when his vehicle went off the road, hit a pole and overturned.

Veniamin Palnikov, 29, was traveling westbound on Orange Grove Avenue approaching Roseville Road about 10:30 p.m. Friday when for unknown reason he turned the vehicle in an unsafe way, which cause it to leave the road.

The vehicle hit a utility pole and overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Palnikov, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, a CHP officer said. He died at the scene.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital. He was treated and released, according to the CHP.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Smoke billows from North Natomas home

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos