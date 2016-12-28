Roseville police: Woman ran up fraudulent credit card charges of salon, day spa customers

Roseville police detectives say they have uncovered a scheme in which a businesswoman fraudulently charged credit cards for months, sometimes without the victims realizing that they were being bilked.
Heather Lynn Lemere, 41, of Lincoln was arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of grand theft and identity theft involving 10 or more victims. She was being held Wednesday without bail in Placer County Jail.
Detectives say that they have contacted people in California, Florida, Canada and Australia – and are attempting to contact many more – who are suspected of being defrauded by Lemere.
Detectives believe that total loses from all victims could top $100,000.
As the owner and marketing director of Salon Success Strategies, Lemere provided marketing and consulting services, primarily to beauty salons, day spas and some medical and dental businesses. As part of the business, detectives said that Lemere obtained access to customer data of her clients, including credit card information.
Roseville police believe that since 2014 Lemere made fraudulent charges on the credit cards of her client’s customers. The victims don’t know Lemere and had no direct contact with her.
The fraudulent credit card charges started at $89 per month, recently increasing to $229 a month. Some victims noticed the charges and disputed them.
Those victims were dropped from Lemere’s scheme, detectives allege.
“Others apparently didn’t question the transactions, and continued to be fraudulently charged each month,” according to a Roseville police news release.
On Dec. 21 detectives with search warrants went to Lemere’s business on Blue Oaks Boulevard and her home in Lincoln in search of evidence. They seized computers and other potential evidence.
Anyone who finds unauthorized charges from Salon Success Strategies or Lemere Holdings on their credit card statements should call Roseville police.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
