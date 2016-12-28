Crime - Sacto 911

December 28, 2016 11:43 AM

Man accused of beating senior at gas station appears in Sacramento court

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

Larry Ray Richey appeared in a Sacramento courtroom Wednesday, a week after his arrest in the beating of an 85-year-old man at a Watt Avenue gas station. The victim died later that evening.

Richey, 21, of Rio Linda, is suspected of elder abuse and battery causing great bodily injury in the Dec. 12 attack against Lawrence Windham. Richey is to return to Sacramento Superior Court on Jan. 11 for further arraignment and a bail hearing. Prosecutors are expected to ask that Richey’s bail be increased. Richey was free Wednesday on $150,000 bail.

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials say the attack happened after Richey reportedly thought Windham pulled his car too close to Richey’s vehicle at the fuel pumps at the AM/PM gas station.

Windham had just finished pumping gas when he was attacked, say sheriff’s officials. He suffered facial injuries in the attack, but refused medical attention because he was on the way to see his physician, according to authorities.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate the cause of death.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

