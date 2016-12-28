Update: South Sacramento gas leak capped, evacuations lifted

A gas leak that prompted evacuation of homes Wednesday afternoon in the south Sacramento area has been capped.
Four residences were evacuated as a precaution after a construction crew dug into a natural gas line in a field, said Chris Harvey, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman.
The incident occurred off Donson Court, north of Sheldon Road. Harvey said fire crews, including a hazardous materials team, responded shortly before 4 p.m. and monitored the air until PG&E crews arrived.
The leak was reported capped and evacuations lifted about 5 p.m.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments