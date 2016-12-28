Crime - Sacto 911

December 28, 2016 4:32 PM

Update: South Sacramento gas leak capped, evacuations lifted

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A gas leak that prompted evacuation of homes Wednesday afternoon in the south Sacramento area has been capped.

Four residences were evacuated as a precaution after a construction crew dug into a natural gas line in a field, said Chris Harvey, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman.

The incident occurred off Donson Court, north of Sheldon Road. Harvey said fire crews, including a hazardous materials team, responded shortly before 4 p.m. and monitored the air until PG&E crews arrived.

The leak was reported capped and evacuations lifted about 5 p.m.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Fire official: Second alarm called for Homewood Mountain Resort fire

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos