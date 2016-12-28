Roseville man accused of sex with underage girl he met on Snapchat

A 33-year-old Roseville man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of engaging in sex acts with an underage girl he met through social media.
Roseville police investigated allegations that the suspect, Christopher Dean Martin, struck up a friendship during the summer with an underage girl from a nearby county over the social media platform Snapchat, telling her he was 18 years old. He eventually persuaded her to meet with him in person and they had sexual relations, according to a Police Department news release. The situation came to light recently and was reported to Roseville police.
Detectives on Wednesday served a search warrant at Martin’s house, where they also found evidence of drug sales, police said.
Martin was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 16 and related offenses, as well as possessing marijuana and methamphetamine for sale. He is being held in Placer County Jail in lieu of $110,000 bail.
During the investigation, detectives found out that Martin may have tried to contact other young teenage girls in the Sacramento region, using social media platforms Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. Police urge parents who believe their child has been a victim of a crime involving Martin to contact Detective Kate Quartarolo at kquartarolo@roseville.ca.us.
Police also remind parents and children to keep social media accounts private and to accept “follower” requests only from people they know an trust in “real life”.
