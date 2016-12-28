Crime - Sacto 911

December 28, 2016 9:58 PM

Crime Q&A: What happened to man accused of 1993 drug murder in Modesto?

By Cathy Locke

Q: Toya Leche Thompson was murdered in Modesto on June 22, 1993, by a man named Teako. How much time did he get and what happened with this case?

Nutty D, Sacramento

A: Teako Hoskins was found guilty of murder in the 1993 stabbing death of 21-year-old Toya Leche Thompson at her Modesto apartment.

According to stories in The Modesto Bee, Hoskins went to Thompson’s apartment to steal rock cocaine in the early morning hours. When she resisted, he stabbed her at least 30 times with a butcher knife. The prosecutor argued that killing Thompson in the course of a robbery and burglary constituted special circumstances, making the murder a capital offense.

Hoskins’ attorney argued that Hoskins suffered from organic brain damage, which prevented him from processing information logically and from forming the intent to steal.

Although jurors found him guilty of murder, they couldn’t decide the question of special circumstances during the penalty phase, and the judge declared a mistrial. Shortly before the start of a second trial to determine whether Hoskins would face the death penalty, he pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.

Hoskins currently is in the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran.

