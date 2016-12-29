Roseville police: Owner of abandoned American Indian statue is found

Roseville police said Thursday that the owner of an abandoned American Indian statue has been identified.
Police say that the statue, similar to those in the 1800s that stood silent guard outside cigar stores, was found Tuesday on a sidewalk near Foothills Boulevard and Cirby Way. The statue, including a pedestal, stands about 7 feet tall.
Police have not said how it might have ended up on the sidewalk or who owned the statue stamped with the words Made in China. On the statue pedestal are the words, “We were free until we stopped fighting, now no one has freedom. Chief Tawonka.”
The Pot of Gold auction site sold a similar buckskin-clad statue in 2015 for $310. The site described the statue as being made of resin.
Other sites note that more than two dozen of the statues were made for Cigarettes Cheaper stores.
