Crime - Sacto 911

December 29, 2016 8:56 AM

Roseville police: Owner of abandoned American Indian statue is found

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Roseville police said Thursday that the owner of an abandoned American Indian statue has been identified.

Police say that the statue, similar to those in the 1800s that stood silent guard outside cigar stores, was found Tuesday on a sidewalk near Foothills Boulevard and Cirby Way. The statue, including a pedestal, stands about 7 feet tall.

Police have not said how it might have ended up on the sidewalk or who owned the statue stamped with the words Made in China. On the statue pedestal are the words, “We were free until we stopped fighting, now no one has freedom. Chief Tawonka.”

The Pot of Gold auction site sold a similar buckskin-clad statue in 2015 for $310. The site described the statue as being made of resin.

Other sites note that more than two dozen of the statues were made for Cigarettes Cheaper stores.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Training exercise shows how an ice water rescue is performed

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos