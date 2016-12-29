Interim police chief’s quick work leads to arrest of suspected vandal

Sacramento Police Department’s interim Police Chief Brian Louie showed he’s still quick on his feet after finding and arresting a man suspected of vandalizing a local store Wednesday afternoon.
“You don’t stop doing police work even if you are all the way up to the chief,” said Linda Matthew, department spokeswoman.
The arrest came about 4:18 p.m. after Louie, a 36-year veteran of the department, was leaving from a party for a Sacramento Police Department officer who was retiring. The party was at the department’s Richards Boulevard facility.
As he was leaving, Louie was hailed down by a citizen in the area who told him that a man threw a rock into a local business, breaking a window. Louie used the suspect information and found 29-year-old Carlos Martinez nearby.
“He was alone,” Matthew said. “He put it out on the radio and had more officers arrive to help him.”
Matthew said Martinez used a different name at the time of his arrest. He was charged and booked into the Sacramento Main Jail for vandalism and giving false identification to a police officer.
Teresa Douglass, a spokeswoman for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, said Martinez had a felony warrant out for his arrest dating back to 2012 for several charges, including violation of a court order and possession and transportation of methamphetamine.
Martinez is scheduled to appear at Sacramento Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
