December 29, 2016 3:18 PM

Interim police chief’s quick work leads to arrest of suspected vandal

By Nashelly Chavez

Sacramento Police Department’s interim Police Chief Brian Louie showed he’s still quick on his feet after finding and arresting a man suspected of vandalizing a local store Wednesday afternoon.

“You don’t stop doing police work even if you are all the way up to the chief,” said Linda Matthew, department spokeswoman.

The arrest came about 4:18 p.m. after Louie, a 36-year veteran of the department, was leaving from a party for a Sacramento Police Department officer who was retiring. The party was at the department’s Richards Boulevard facility.

As he was leaving, Louie was hailed down by a citizen in the area who told him that a man threw a rock into a local business, breaking a window. Louie used the suspect information and found 29-year-old Carlos Martinez nearby.

“He was alone,” Matthew said. “He put it out on the radio and had more officers arrive to help him.”

Matthew said Martinez used a different name at the time of his arrest. He was charged and booked into the Sacramento Main Jail for vandalism and giving false identification to a police officer.

Teresa Douglass, a spokeswoman for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, said Martinez had a felony warrant out for his arrest dating back to 2012 for several charges, including violation of a court order and possession and transportation of methamphetamine.

Martinez is scheduled to appear at Sacramento Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

