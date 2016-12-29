Crime - Sacto 911

December 29, 2016 6:51 PM

Man arrested in death of El Dorado County infant

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 29-year-old man has been booked into El Dorado County Jail in the death of a 6-week-old infant.

Sgt. Tasha Thompson, El Dorado County sheriff’s spokeswoman, said the Sheriff’s Office was contacted after medical aid was requested for an infant in Pollock Pines on Dec. 18. She said the child was transported to Marshall Hospital in Placerville, where the infant was pronounced dead.

A subsequent investigation by the Sheriff’s Office determined that the death was a homicide.

Michael Swope of Lodi was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked in connection with the death. Thompson said Swope was in a relationship with the infant’s mother, but it has not been determined whether he is the child’s father.

Thompson declined to disclose the nature of the infant’s injuries.

She said the baby’s mother has cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation and is not considered a suspect. The child’s name has not been released.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

