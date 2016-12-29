Crime - Sacto 911

December 29, 2016 8:35 PM

$30,000 in auto shop equipment stolen from San Juan High School

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Citrus Heights police are investigating the Christmas Eve theft of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment from San Juan High School's auto shop.

Officer David Moranz said several people are believed to have broken into a locked and gated outdoor storage area on the campus between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Items taken included equipment, tools and parts used by auto shop students, as well as go-carts.

Principal Vanessa Adolphson said in a Facebook post said student projects were among the items stolen.

“It’s just a tragedy to lose so much and we hope to rebuild,” she said.

Moranz said the most expensive items were the go-carts and a welding machine.

Police are analyzing surveillance video, and Moranz said the burglary remains under investigation.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

