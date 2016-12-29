Crime - Sacto 911

December 29, 2016 9:17 PM

Freezing temperatures close Placerville roadway

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Placerville police announced that the city will close a section of Placerville Drive as a safety precaution when temperatures dip below freezing.

To prevent accidents and injuries, Placerville Drive will be closed between Forni Road and east of the eastbound Highway 50 off ramp during icy conditions.

Vehicles traveling west on Main Street will be detoured on Forni Road. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto eastbound Highway 50.

Police remind drivers to slow down and use caution on all roadways during rain or freezing temperatures.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Editor's Choice Videos