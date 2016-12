Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

Thanks to an assist from a fire-resistant door protecting the living quarters of a Rocklin home, firefighters were able to confine a blazing fire to the garage. Here are the Rocklin Fire Department firefighters responding at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Springfield subdivision after finding flames devouring a garage attached to a home. Two vehicles in the driveway were also burning.