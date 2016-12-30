Drive-by shooting reported at South Lake Tahoe motel

South Lake Tahoe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday night in a motel parking lot.
No one was injured, but witnesses reported several rounds fired from a pickup truck, according to a Police Department news release.
Police received a report just before 10 p.m. of a drive-by shooting at the Pioneer Inn Motel at 3863 Pioneer Trail. Officers responded and looked for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark pickup, which was not immediately found. Detectives also arrived to collect evidence and interview witnesses.
Witnesses reported seeing several young Latino males in the truck, which had traveled westbound on Pioneer Trail and stopped in front of the Pioneer Inn parking lot. One or more of the occupants began shooting into the parking lot area of the motel, police said. The truck then left, heading west on Pioneer Trail.
Police said witnesses reported that several rounds were fired from the vehicle, but the specific number has not been determined. Investigators are working to identify those responsible and the motive for the shooting.
Before sunrise Friday, a vehicle matching the general description of the one involved in the shooting was found parked in the 3600 block of Pioneer Trail. South Lake Tahoe officers and detectives, with assistance of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, contacted the owner of the vehicle and several other people at the owner’s residence on Pioneer Trail.
Police said detectives seized the vehicle pending a search warrant.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information pertaining to the case is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100, or Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
