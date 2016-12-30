Man sought in Granite Bay bank robbery

Placer County sheriff's officials are asking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Granite Bay bank Friday morning.
The robbery occurred about 9:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank, 6987 Douglas Blvd.
The man, shown in surveillance photos, did not appear to have a weapon and no vehicle was seen, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man is described as white or Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black beanie.
Anyone with information pertaining to the robbery is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 530-889-7815.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
