Crime Q&A: Why doesn’t sex offender’s name appear in online registries?

Q: If Robert Adams is required to register as a sex offender for life, why can’t I find him in any registries?
Grobmark, Sacramento
A: Robert Benson Adams, former principal of Creative Frontiers, a private school in Citrus Heights, pleaded no contest in March to six counts of misdemeanor child molestation.
He was sentenced in April to 364 days in custody to be served in a sheriff’s work project and three years probation. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that he is also required to register for life as a sex offender.
Shawn Ayala, chief deputy with the Sacramento County Probation Department, said the department could not comment on a specific case but referred to a link on the Meagan’s Law website that states not all registered sex offenders are posted on this website. Under the California Penal Code, a person convicted of certain sex offenses can file an application with the Department of Justice requesting exclusion from the internet website. If the exclusion is granted, no information concerning the person will appear on the Meagan’s Law website, but the person must still register as a sex offender.
In his no-contest plea, Adams admitted that from 1998 through 2011, he molested six female students, ranging in age from 4 to 8 years old, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The molestation occurred on campus during school hours.
Adams’ conduct included touching the bare chest of children under their clothes while they sat on his lap or were lying down during nap time, authorities said.
