Man struck and killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Rio Linda Boulevard

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Rio Linda Boulevard.
Sacramento police officers responded to the 2800 block of Rio Linda Boulevard near Alamos Avenue about 12:30 a.m. after citizens reported a man had been shot and was down on the roadway. When officers arrived they determined that the man was not shot but had been struck by a hit-and-run vehicle that had left shattered debris at the scene.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not been identified and no arrests have been made.
Investigators say that they are seeking information on a white pickup or sport utility vehicle spotted at the scene. The vehicle that hit the man is likely to have front end damage and be missing a headlight.
