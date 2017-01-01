Crime - Sacto 911

January 1, 2017 3:32 PM

Three taken to hospital after vehicle flips on Interstate 80

By Diana Lambert

Three people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rollover accident at 2:45 p.m. on westbound Interstate 80 and Northgate Boulevard, according to Chris Harvey, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.

The vehicle, a blue minivan, went over an embankment and landed on its roof, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters extracted the victims and they were taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

One lane of the freeway is blocked and travelers are urged to take alternative routes until the accident can be cleared, Harvey said.

Diana Lambert: 916-321-1090, @dianalambert

