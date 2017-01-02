Crime - Sacto 911

January 2, 2017 12:43 PM

Coroner's Office identifies man found dead on street in south Sacramento County

By Bill Lindelof

A man found shot to death on the street on Dec. 26 in south Sacramento County has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said Monday that the gunshot victim was Anthony Emerson, 51, of Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department received calls just before 4 a.m. Dec. 26 about a man on the street in the neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found Emerson with more than one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information on a motive for Emerson’s killing and no suspect description have been released.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Editor's Choice Videos