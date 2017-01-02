Lodi police chase motorcyclist, arrest him for allegedly having shaved car key, metal knuckles

A police-car pursuit and a chase on foot ended with the arrest of a motorcyclist early Monday morning in Lodi.
Lodi police said that an officer noticed a motorcyclist slowly weaving near Vineyard Drive and Aspen Grove Drive about 3:15 a.m. Monday. The officer pulled over the motorcyclist, later identified as Justin Moreno, 29, of Stockton.
Moreno decided to end the conversation with the officer and sped away on his motorcycle, according to police. During a short pursuit, Moreno committed traffic violations.
Eventually, Moreno put his motorcycle down and ran at Dartmoor Circle. He was taken into custody by officers who chased after him.
Officers said they found Moreno in possession of a fake handgun, shaved car keys typically used to steal vehicles and metal knuckles. He was arrested on suspicion of having a fake handgun, possession of burglary tools, possession of metal knuckles and evading an officer.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
