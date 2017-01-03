Sacramento police arrest two package theft suspects

Two West Sacramento residents were arrested Sunday morning after activating a bait package and leading officers to a fast-food restaurant on Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento police said.
About 9:30 a.m., a bait package was activated at a home in the 2300 block of Haldis Way. Officers tracked the package to a fast-food restaurant in the 3000 block of Freeport Boulevard and found the two suspects, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Tara Westford, 38, and Ronnie Bartholomew, 48, both from West Sacramento, were arrested on charges of conspiring to commit petty theft and possession of stolen property. Bartholomew was also arrested on narcotics charges, police said.
Sacramento police said they have been working to reduce the number of package thefts by leaving bait packages throughout the city.
