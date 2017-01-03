Big rig crash on Highway 50 in Folsom closes three lanes

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws Pause

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

0:24 K9 Ego helps detectives apprehend suspect

0:31 Training exercise shows how an ice water rescue is performed

0:39 Homicide investigation on Sacramento's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

2:02 Robert Mann speaks out after seeing video of police fatally shooting his brother

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

1:44 Robert Mann: 'This is a sad day for my family'