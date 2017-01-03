Crime - Sacto 911

January 3, 2017 10:37 AM

Big rig crash on Highway 50 in Folsom closes three lanes

By Bill Lindelof

A jack-knifed big rig has closed three lanes of Highway 50 in Folsom.

The crash of the semi-truck and trailer occurred about 10 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Highway 50 at East Bidwell Street. The big rig apparently hit the center divider between the eastbound and westbound lanes of freeway.

The California Highway Patrol reported on its traffic incident page that the three left lanes on the highway were blocked. The right on-ramp lane was open.

The CHP traffic site said that the closure of the three lanes would be long term. About 100 yards of guardrail was reported damaged in the center divider.

The website also reported that about 12 gallons of oil spilled into a storm drain. In addition, a dump truck with sand and a road sweeper were requested by CHP officers to soak up and rid the lanes of spilled diesel fuel.

