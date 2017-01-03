Overturned big rig blocks Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento

A collision involving an overturned big rig has blocked lanes on southbound Highway 99 at West Elkhorn Boulevard in Sacramento.
The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Sacramento Fire Department. The big rig was reported lying on its side blocking lanes.
Officer Chad Hertzell, CHP spokesman, said the crash involved a big rig and a sedan, and resulted in major injury. At least one person was transported to an area hospital.
The truck was carrying rice and part of the load spilled onto the roadway. according to the CHP.
Hertzell said no information was available on how the collision occurred.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
