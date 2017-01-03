Sacramento man arrested; suspected of exposing himself in Davis

Davis police have arrested a Sacramento man suspected of driving through town and exposing himself on multiple occasions in recent months.
The Police Department reported receiving reports, beginning in November, of a man driving through the downtown area of Davis exposing himself while performing a sex act in his car. On some occasions, the man pulled up to female victims and performed the sex act in front of them, according to a Police Department news release.
The man was described as white, approximately 24 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes and sometimes unshaven. Victims and witnesses described the vehicle as a 2003 light-colored Chrysler Voyager van.
On Monday, investigators arrested 24-year-old Darren Dockter of Sacramento. He was booked into Yolo County jail.
Police said the investigation suggests that 15 to 20 similar incidents occurred in the Davis area, and there likely are additional unidentified victims in the Davis community.
Police released a photograph of the vehicle they believe Dockter was driving when the incidents occurred.
Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.
