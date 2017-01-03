Ex-high school coach accused of sex with teen girls faces trial

A former St. Francis Catholic High School softball coach accused of having sex with an underage girl on his team and another teenage girl is to face trial in February.
Michael Martis, 57, waved his preliminary hearing Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court. He returns Feb. 23 for a trial setting conference with Feb. 27 scheduled for trial, said court officials Tuesday.
A judge at a preliminary hearing determines whether prosecutors have enough evidence to bring a case to trial.
Martis faces seven felony counts in all related to the incidents, six involving a 16-year-old girl from June through September 2013. The girl told authorities in November 2015 that the acts happened after text messages with Martis during her sophomore year.
Michael Martis coached junior varsity and varsity softball at St. Francis from 2010 to 2014 and coached varsity softball for one season at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills in 2015.
The teen’s family had reportedly intercepted a text between the teen and Martis last year and called police, Sacramento police officials said.
Martis was arrested by Sacramento police on June 9 after turning himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was released the following day.
Kelly Babineau, Martis’ attorney at the time, said he was “surprised by the allegations being made.”
“We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that they are not true and we look forward to pursuing his legal remedies in court,” she said in June.
Sacramento County prosecutors in November added an allegation that Martis had sex with a 15-year-old girl between September 2006 and September 2007.
