Teen arrested in drive-by shooting at South Lake Tahoe motel

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday night in a South Lake Tahoe motel parking lot.
No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred just before 10 p.m. outside the Pioneer Inn, 3863 Pioneer Trail. Witnesses reported several rounds were fired from a pickup truck, according to police.
Kevin Gonzales, 18, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested Saturday and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor offense of destruction of evidence, according to a Police Department news release. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Because the case is still being investigated and officers anticipate questioning additional suspects, police said they were not disclosing details of Gonzales’ suspected role in the shooting.
The alleged destruction of evidence is based on detectives’ observations of Gonzales, police said. While they had the suspect vehicle under surveillance, detectives watched Gonzales allegedly retrieve and attempt to destroy evidence from the vehicle. Detectives recovered the undamaged evidence when the arrested Gonzales, police said. No firearms have been recovered.
Police said there is no indication at this time that the shooting was tied to gang activity. They said more suspects are being sought, and additional arrests are expected in the case.
Witnesses reported seeing several young Hispanic males in the truck, which had traveled westbound on Pioneer Trail and stopped in front of the Pioneer Inn parking lot. One or more of the occupants began shooting into the parking lot area of the motel, police said. The truck then left, heading west on Pioneer Trail.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has information pertaining to the case, is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100, of Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
