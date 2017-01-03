Crime Q&A: Any updates in the 2005 slaying of man at Citrus Heights home?

Q: I’m seeking an update on the status of a cold case, the murder of Robert Thomas Newberry.
Lesa, Sacramento
A: The slaying of 44-year-old Robert Thomas Newberry at his Citrus Heights home in July 2005 is among the unsolved cases listed on the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers website.
Newberry, nicknamed “Corvette Bob”, was found by a neighbor about 9:20 a.m. July 26. He was slumped over his computer in the living room of his duplex in the 6300 block of San Benito Way, with pen in hand poised to write, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee. He was believed to have been shot in the late night or early morning hours.
According to the Crime Stoppers website, evidence found at the scene indicated that Newberry was killed with a medium caliber handgun, possibly by someone he knew.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies dispatched to the scene roused Newberry’s roommate when they searched the duplex. The 40-year-old man said he had seen Newberry the night before but had heard nothing out of the ordinary after that.
Newberry had been arrested in August 1999 for possession of methamphetamine for sale at the residence where he was shot.
Anyone with information about the homicide can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357, or via the Crime Stoppers website, www.crimealert.org.
