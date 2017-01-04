Crime - Sacto 911

January 4, 2017 10:14 AM

Police track stolen laptop, leading to arrest of suspected Elk Grove burglars

Sacto 911

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Elk Grove police have arrested two people who officers say were tracked via stolen laptop and identified through home security video.

The GPS tracking technology on the laptop and the residential surveillance cameras helped lead to the arrest of Christian Silva, 18, of Elk Grove and a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of burglary.

Officers said the resident of a home in the 9400 block of White Horse Way on Tuesday called police to say two people had entered the house and then fled. Officers responded but could not find anyone.

The homeowner provided video to police of the two burglars who took the resident’s laptop. That night, officers arrested Silva and the teen in the 8800 block of Bond Road.

The owner of the laptop tracked the device to the Bond Road location and provided police with the information. Police said they found the laptop in Silva’s backpack.

Also found at Silva’s residence was clothing that matched the attire worn by those seen on the burglary video, police said. Silva was on probation, according to police.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

