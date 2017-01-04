Crime - Sacto 911

January 4, 2017 12:28 PM

Shot fired when robbers hold up woman in Sacramento County Target parking lot

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A gun went off during a robbery on Wednesday in a Target store parking lot in Arden Arcade.

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said that deputies responded at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Target, 1919 Fulton Ave. They determined that a man and a woman tried to rob a woman in the parking lot.

A struggle began and at some point a weapon held by one of the robbers fired. Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

Both robbers fled on foot after taking property from the woman, said Sgt. Nick Goncalves.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

