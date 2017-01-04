Killer Charles Manson’s stint at Folsom Prison led to presidential assassination attempt

0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest Pause

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol

0:53 Are streetcars faster than pedestrians?

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:20 Video promoting Sacramento's vibe is released

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump