Crime - Sacto 911

January 5, 2017 7:33 AM

Sacramento police arrest ‘porch pirate’ with bait package

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

Sacramento police arrested a man Tuesday after a bait package was activated near midtown.

Anthony Cook, 34, was found near the 1800 block of 26th Street with a bait package in hand, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Cook was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and probation violation.

With the permission of homeowners, Sacramento police have placed decoy bundles equipped with GPS on front porches of homes throughout the city. The GPS devices, similar to the ones used for Sacramento Police Department’s bait-bike program, track the thief once a package has been stolen.

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Morning Bulletin with the top stories of the day. Sign up here.

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

With more of us online shopping, 'porch piracy' is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos