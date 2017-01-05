Sacramento police arrest ‘porch pirate’ with bait package

Sacramento police arrested a man Tuesday after a bait package was activated near midtown.
Anthony Cook, 34, was found near the 1800 block of 26th Street with a bait package in hand, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Cook was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and probation violation.
With the permission of homeowners, Sacramento police have placed decoy bundles equipped with GPS on front porches of homes throughout the city. The GPS devices, similar to the ones used for Sacramento Police Department’s bait-bike program, track the thief once a package has been stolen.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
