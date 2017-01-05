Crime - Sacto 911

January 5, 2017 7:56 AM

Investigators have not ruled out dryer as cause of duplex fire in Arden Arcade

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A fire that heavily damaged an Arden Arcade duplex Wednesday night prompted officials to remind residents that built-up dryer lint can provide fuel for a house blaze.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters were dispatched about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 2400 block of Loma Vista Drive near Fulton and El Camino avenues, where they found flames lighting the night sky.

A man and woman had already gotten out of one side of duplex. Firefighters searched the other duplex but it was not occupied.

The fire was extinguished with the help of 34 firefighters. Damage was estimated at $110,000.

Fire investigators have not ruled out that a clothes dryer in the garage was the cause. Sac Metro Fire Capt. Michelle Eidam noted in a news release that the main cause of dryer fires is the failure to clean out lint.

Tips from Sac Metro to prevent dryer fires:

▪ Do not use your dryer without a lint filter.

▪ Make sure the exhaust vent pipe is unrestricted.

▪ Keep dryers in good working order.

▪ If clothes drying is taking longer than normal, clean lint out of the vent pipes

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos