Investigators have not ruled out dryer as cause of duplex fire in Arden Arcade

A fire that heavily damaged an Arden Arcade duplex Wednesday night prompted officials to remind residents that built-up dryer lint can provide fuel for a house blaze.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters were dispatched about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 2400 block of Loma Vista Drive near Fulton and El Camino avenues, where they found flames lighting the night sky.
A man and woman had already gotten out of one side of duplex. Firefighters searched the other duplex but it was not occupied.
The fire was extinguished with the help of 34 firefighters. Damage was estimated at $110,000.
Fire investigators have not ruled out that a clothes dryer in the garage was the cause. Sac Metro Fire Capt. Michelle Eidam noted in a news release that the main cause of dryer fires is the failure to clean out lint.
Tips from Sac Metro to prevent dryer fires:
▪ Do not use your dryer without a lint filter.
▪ Make sure the exhaust vent pipe is unrestricted.
▪ Keep dryers in good working order.
▪ If clothes drying is taking longer than normal, clean lint out of the vent pipes
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments