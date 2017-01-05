Crime - Sacto 911

January 5, 2017 8:28 AM

Possibly armed men send police on hours-long search in Sacramento

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Police Department has detained one man and is looking for another after an hours-long search in Sacramento.

The search was prompted when police officers responded to a shots-fired call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Demaret Drive and 51st Avenue in the Golf Course Terrace neighborhood, said Linda Matthew, police spokeswoman.

When officers arrived, a car fled the area and authorities pursued. Two men then left the vehicle and ran away, Matthew said.

Police set up a perimeter roughly between 51st and 57th avenues near Demaret Drive to look for the men, Matthew said. SWAT and K9 teams asked residents to stay in their homes while officers searched the area, said a department tweet published at 12:36 a.m.

Officers detained one man and found two guns in the area, according to a tweet sent at 6:37 a.m. Matthew said the department was not releasing the name of the man detained and was looking for a second man, who may be armed.

Matthew said police did not have a description for the second man.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos