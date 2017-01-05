Possibly armed men send police on hours-long search in Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department has detained one man and is looking for another after an hours-long search in Sacramento.
The search was prompted when police officers responded to a shots-fired call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Demaret Drive and 51st Avenue in the Golf Course Terrace neighborhood, said Linda Matthew, police spokeswoman.
When officers arrived, a car fled the area and authorities pursued. Two men then left the vehicle and ran away, Matthew said.
Police set up a perimeter roughly between 51st and 57th avenues near Demaret Drive to look for the men, Matthew said. SWAT and K9 teams asked residents to stay in their homes while officers searched the area, said a department tweet published at 12:36 a.m.
Officers detained one man and found two guns in the area, according to a tweet sent at 6:37 a.m. Matthew said the department was not releasing the name of the man detained and was looking for a second man, who may be armed.
Matthew said police did not have a description for the second man.
