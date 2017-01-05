Crime - Sacto 911

January 5, 2017 7:31 PM

Police ID third suspect in 93-mile chase to Natomas. He remains at large

A 31-year-old Oakland man has been identified as the third suspect in a Grass Valley robbery and four-county pursuit that ended in Sacramento's South Natomas area Tuesday. He remains at large, and authorities say he may be armed and dangerous.

Grass Valley police said a warrant was issued Thursday afternoon for the arrest of Anthony Richard Vicente. He is suspected of being the third person involved in the armed robbery of the Hot Spot Smoke Shop in Grass Valley on Monday, as well as the theft of two vehicles – one just before the robbery and one the following morning.

Detectives believe Vicente acted together with Hayward residents Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 31, and James Edwin Sandoval III, 32, to commit the robbery and steal the vehicles, according to a Police Department news release.

Tuesday, a Grass Valley detective spotted the suspects in the second stolen vehicle, a white box-truck. Before they could be detained, the men fled in the box-truck and led officers from several law enforcement agencies on a 93-mile pursuit through Nevada, Yuba, Sutter and Sacramento counties.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the truck became stuck on a median on Truxel Road, near San Juan Road, in Natomas. The three men ran off, and James an Joseph Sandoval were taken into custody a short time later.

Joseph Sandoval was booked into the Nevada County Jail the same day. James Sandoval was apprehended with the help of a police dog, and he was treated at UC Davis Medical Center for injuries sustained during the arrest, police said. He was booked into the Nevada County Jail on Wednesday.

Vicente remained at large Thursday evening. Charges in the warrant for his arrest include robbery, two counts of vehicle theft, and special allegations for being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and committing a felony after serving time in prison, police said. The warrant includes a bail amount of $1.5 million.

In addition to the Nevada County warrant, police said Vicente has several warrants from other Northern California counties for his arrest. Police said he is considered possibly armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Vicente’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at the Grass Valley Police Department, 530-274-4339 or 530-274-4366.

