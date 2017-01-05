Former assistant chief to lead Rancho Cordova police

Chris Pittman, a captain and 22-year veteran with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, has been appointed Rancho Cordova's new police chief.
He succeeds Michael Goold, who retired in December. Rancho Cordova contracts with the Sheriff’s Department for police services.
“Chris Pittman is well-known in our community, having served previously as assistant chief of police in Rancho Cordova in 2014 and as the current president of the Rancho Corodva Police Activities League,” City Manager Cyrus Abhar said in a written statement. “His long history, wealth of experience and commitment to Rancho Cordova all make him an excellent choice to lead our police.”
Pittman began his law enforcement career with the Sheriff’s Department in 1994 and has served in various roles. He has been assigned to the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, the U.S. Attorney’s Anti-Violent Crime Initiative Task Force and the California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team, according to a city news release.
He also served as commander of the Field Support Division, overseeing a majority of the Sheriff’s Department’s support systems, including the 911 Communications Center.
Pittman was the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Year in 2004.
“I am very excited to be coming back home to Rancho Cordova,” Pittman said in a written statement. “Serving in Rancho Cordova as assistant chief was the best assignment in my career as a law enforcement officer, and I look forward to working with the City Council and city staff on behalf of our community to continue to make Rancho Cordova a safe and vibrant place to live and work.”
