January 6, 2017 7:34 AM

Elk Grove police search for at-risk man

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

The Elk Grove Police Department is searching for a disabled man missing since Thursday, department officials said.

Adolfo Garcia, 52, was last seen about 3:30 p.m., when he walked away from a McDonald’s near Elk Grove Boulevard and Emerald Oak Drive, according to a police news release.

Garcia is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 188 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red- and cream-colored shirt with gray pants.

Elk Grove police are asking anyone with information to call the department dispatch center at 916-691-5246.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

