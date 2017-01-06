Elk Grove police search for at-risk man

The Elk Grove Police Department is searching for a disabled man missing since Thursday, department officials said.
Adolfo Garcia, 52, was last seen about 3:30 p.m., when he walked away from a McDonald’s near Elk Grove Boulevard and Emerald Oak Drive, according to a police news release.
Garcia is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 188 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red- and cream-colored shirt with gray pants.
Elk Grove police are asking anyone with information to call the department dispatch center at 916-691-5246.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
