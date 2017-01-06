Crime - Sacto 911

January 6, 2017 1:15 PM

Woman sentenced for 2013 killing of 84-year-old Oak Park man

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

A woman was sentenced Friday by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Kevin McCormick to 17 years to life in prison for the killing of a man at his Oak Park home in 2013, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tiana Smith-Anderson, 30, was an acquaintance of Singh B. Singh, 84, according to a district attorney news release.

On Sept. 8, 2013, Smith-Anderson was alone with Singh at his Oak Park home. Later that night, Singh’s daughter returned home and went to bed. When she woke up the next morning, she found Singh in a pool of blood on his bedroom floor, covered with a blanket, the DA’s Office said.

Smith-Anderson was found soon after, in possession of Singh’s stolen property, the DA’s Office said.

Singh’s autopsy revealed he was stabbed 26 times.

On Nov. 17, a jury convicted Smith-Anderson of the second-degree murder of Singh with a deadly weapon.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Mike Lyon defense attorney questions whether investigators violated his privacy rights.

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos