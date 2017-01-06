Woman sentenced for 2013 killing of 84-year-old Oak Park man

A woman was sentenced Friday by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Kevin McCormick to 17 years to life in prison for the killing of a man at his Oak Park home in 2013, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.
Tiana Smith-Anderson, 30, was an acquaintance of Singh B. Singh, 84, according to a district attorney news release.
On Sept. 8, 2013, Smith-Anderson was alone with Singh at his Oak Park home. Later that night, Singh’s daughter returned home and went to bed. When she woke up the next morning, she found Singh in a pool of blood on his bedroom floor, covered with a blanket, the DA’s Office said.
Smith-Anderson was found soon after, in possession of Singh’s stolen property, the DA’s Office said.
Singh’s autopsy revealed he was stabbed 26 times.
On Nov. 17, a jury convicted Smith-Anderson of the second-degree murder of Singh with a deadly weapon.
