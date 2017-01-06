Could teen accused in J.J. Clavo’s death be tried as a juvenile?

Keymontae Lindsey will head to a Sacramento juvenile courtroom this month where a judge will decide whether he is fit to be tried as an adult in the 2015 shooting death of Grant Union High School student-athlete Jaulon “J.J.” Clavo.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman granted a defense motion Friday for a Jan. 19 fitness hearing for Lindsey, 16, in Sacramento Juvenile Court. Lindsey was charged as an adult in the fatal shooting in July and pleaded not guilty to murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and a gang enhancement in the popular football player’s killing.
Sacramento County prosecutors allege that Lindsey was affiliated with or pulled the trigger in service to the Strawberry Manor Bloods street gang.
Lindsey’s attorney, Pete Harned, called for a delay of a scheduled preliminary hearing in December, clearing the way for the fitness hearing. Proposition 57, passed by voters in November, grants Lindsey the right to a juvenile hearing to determine whether he should stand trial in adult court.
“This is the first part of a process,” said Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Thien Ho, following the Friday hearing. “We will go through the process of a fitness hearing.”
Prosecutors allege Lindsey walked up to Clavo’s car at Silver Eagle Road and Mabel Street on Nov. 13, 2015, and shot Clavo in the neck as Clavo and teammates were returning to Grant Union High School. The group had just picked up lunch and was driving back to the school ahead of a playoff game that evening.
Another teen, Malik Johnson, was shot in an arm.
The wounded Clavo and Johnson and two other teammates in the car managed to get back to Grant High but Clavo later died of his wounds at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. He was 17.
Lindsey was arrested on an unrelated weapons allegation during a traffic stop a day after the shooting. Authorities say Lindsey had a 9 mm handgun that matched the weapon used to kill Clavo. Authorities said Lindsey did not know Clavo.
