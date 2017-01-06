Witness credited in arrest of suspected mail thieves in Roseville

Two people are in custody after a witness reported someone breaking into a community mailbox in Roseville and stealing mail early Thursday morning.
The incident was reported at 5:25 a.m. at 1098 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. The witness gave police dispatchers a description of the suspects and their car, and stayed on the phone providing updates until officers arrived at the scene a few minutes later, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.
Officers detained two people and found stolen mail from the apartment complex on Woodcreek Oaks, as well as from Vallejo Avenue and the Quail Ridge Apartments. The stolen mail included credit cards, bank statements and other personal information that could be used for identity theft, police said.
John Dale Cluff, 35, of North Highlands, and Tanya Dee Bishop, 35, of Sacramento were arrested on suspicion of possessing the personal information of more than 10 people for the purpose of identity theft, prowling on private property and other related charges.
Police advise people to empty their mailboxes daily and to place outgoing mail in a U.S. Postal Service drop box or take it to a post office.
