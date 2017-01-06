Natomas school employee accused of taking inappropriate photos of students

Natomas Unified School District officials announced that termination proceedings were initiated Friday against an employee accused of using a phone to take inappropriate, clothed photos of specific parts of students' bodies during the school day.
The district, in a news release, said a staff member at Heron School, a middle school in North Natomas, was suspended Dec. 22 in connection with the allegations. Officials said families of Heron students were notified the same evening of the suspension and the claims.
The Sacramento Police Department and school district continue to investigate the claims, which were brought forward by students the day before the district’s current winter recess. Friday, after the initial two weeks of investigation, the district notified the employee that it would initiate termination proceedings.
The employee has not been named.
A follow-up communication from the district to Heron School families Friday stated: “The district investigation is ongoing. So far we have been provided evidence that shows the staff member was using a phone to capture images of students on campus. These photos focused on specific, inappropriate clothed areas of female students’ bodies. As a result, we have taken further action to initiate termination proceedings. This kind of behavior is inappropriate and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. We are informed the staff member’s phone is in the custody of the Sacramento Police Department.”
Noting that this is a personnel matter and the subject of an ongoing investigation, district officials said they could not comment further.
They asked anyone with relevant information or evidence in the case to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471, email the Natomas Unified School District’s Constituent and Customer Services at customerservice@natomasunified.org, or call 916-561-5253 when classes resume Monday.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
