Man who ran down bicyclists during crime spree gets 35 years in prison

A man who drove a stolen vehicle into bicyclists on a rural road near West Sacramento during a daylong crime spree in 2015 has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison.
Alamar Cyril Houston, 38, of Sacramento was convicted by jury of multiple felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run causing injury, vehicle theft and reckless evasion from law enforcement officers. Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg ordered the maximum sentence permissible under the law, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
On June 30, 2015, Houston stole a truck in Glenn County and recklessly drove it down Interstate 5 through Yolo County, nearly hitting several motorists who were on their way to work, authorities said. After crossing the Sacramento River into Sacramento County, Houston crashed the stolen truck near Sacramento International Airport.
He then hopped over the center median, ran across I-5, and stole a Hyundai SUV from a rental company at the airport. Houston drove the SUV into downtown Sacramento, where he intentionally struck a motorcyclist twice, knocking the rider off the motorcycle and causing minor injuries.
Houston fled and tried to hit another motorcyclist a few blocks away before driving over the Freeport Bridge into Clarksburg, in Yolo County, where a group of bicyclists were participating in the “Tuesday River Ride,” and organized ride for avid cyclists, authorities said.
On South River Road, Houston pulled up next to cyclist Don Dumaine and intentionally hit Dumaine from the side, knocking him to the ground and injuring him. Houston continued driving down South River Road for about a quarter mile, where he encountered teenage cyclists Jonathan Jackson and Taariq Jensen. Traveling 20 to 30 mph faster than the teen cyclists, Houston intentionally ran them over with the SUV, then sped away from the injured riders.
Houston’s crime spree continued. He drove from South River Road to West Capitol Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento, where he entered a Walgreens store, punched a store clerk in the face and stole a case of water, authorities said.
After Houston left Walgreens, West Sacramento Police Officer Dan Gill spotted Houston in the stolen SUV and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Houston refused to yield. He led the officer on a pursuit, reaching speeds of more than 70 mph on surface streets, almost hitting drivers as he ran red lights and driving into oncoming traffic, authorities said.
Houston eventually abandoned the SUV in a downtown Sacramento alley, where he ran from Officer Gill and assaulted Gill’s K-9, Diesel, before he was taken into custody.
During the sentencing hearing, Jensen and Dumaine described the attack in which both were injured, Jensen critically so. Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence of 35 years based on the callousness and depravity of the crime, as well as Houston’s lengthy criminal record, which included multiple felony conviction and four stints in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
