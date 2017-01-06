Sacramento-area men sentenced to prison in child porn cases

Two Sacramento-area men were sentenced Friday in federal court in separate cases involving distribution of child pornography.
Theodore Allen Leleaux, 34, of Orangevale, was sentenced by U.S. district Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. to 15 years in prison for distribution of child pornography with a prior conviction relating to sexual abuse of a minor, according to a U.S Attorney’s Office news release.
Judge Burrell also sentenced John K. Cabrera, 35, of Sacramento to more than seven years in prison for distribution of child pornography.
In Dec. 2013, agents in Maine and Wyoming investigating distribution of child pornography received unsolicited email from Leleaux seeking to trade child pornography with accounts that had been taken over by the agents, according to court documents.
In February 2014, a search warrant was executed at Leleaux’s residence. Agents found at least 5,000 images and 400 videos of child pornography on his cell phone. At the time he sent the emails, Leleaux had been convicted in Contra Costa County of having unlawful sex with a minor who was more than three years younger than he was, authorities said.
The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Cabrera was arrested after authorities found that he had used the internet for several days in April 2014 to transmit images of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct with another person, according to court documents.
Cabrera’s case was investigated by the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a federally and state-funded task force managed by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department with agents from federal, state and local agencies.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
